“The Lion King” and Disney Parks Now a Part of “Disney Dreamlight Valley”

According to Disney Parks Blog, you can now experience the magic of Disney Dreamlight Valley with The Lion King and a Disney Parks-inspired Star Path.
What's Happening:
- The fourth content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is here.
- Starting today, the latest free content updates are now available and feature new story quests, new characters from Disney’s The Lion King and a Disney Parks-inspired Star Path.
- A brand new realm, the Dream Castle, with the Pride of the Valley update. Here you can meet two iconic Disney characters Simba and Nala.
- With these new friends, you can invite them to the valley and build friendships with them in distinctive story arcs with their own unique rewards.
- Disney Parks have welcomed visitors to the magic that only Disney can provide, and now Disney Dreamlight Valley invites you to do the same.
- You can experience the magic of the parks with the new limited-time Star Path by completing Parks-inspired Dreamlight Duties. Unlock special rewards, including new clothing, specialty souvenirs, and even iconic Disney Park attractions such as the Mad Tea Party and Pixar Pal-A-Round.
- Then decorate your Valley with new items that are unique to the parks, including the Magical Balloon Bundle, Magical Recyclers, Magical Keepsake Cart, a Dreamlight MagicBand, and an iconic Topiary just to name a few.
- Players should keep a close watch on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s social media pages for a unique park-building milestone challenge to earn other in-game items.