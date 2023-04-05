“The Lion King” and Disney Parks Now a Part of “Disney Dreamlight Valley”

According to Disney Parks Blog, you can now experience the magic of Disney Dreamlight Valley with The Lion King and a Disney Parks-inspired Star Path.

What's Happening:

The fourth content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is here.

is here. Starting today, the latest free content updates are now available and feature new story quests, new characters from Disney’s The Lion King and a Disney Parks-inspired Star Path.

A brand new realm, the Dream Castle, with the Pride of the Valley update. Here you can meet two iconic Disney characters Simba and Nala.

update. Here you can meet two iconic Disney characters Simba and Nala. With these new friends, you can invite them to the valley and build friendships with them in distinctive story arcs with their own unique rewards.

Disney Parks have welcomed visitors to the magic that only Disney can provide, and now Disney Dreamlight Valley invites you to do the same.

invites you to do the same. You can experience the magic of the parks with the new limited-time Star Path by completing Parks-inspired Dreamlight Duties. Unlock special rewards, including new clothing, specialty souvenirs, and even iconic Disney Park attractions such as the Mad Tea Party Pixar Pal-A-Round