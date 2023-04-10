Photos: New Food and Beverage Stands Pop Up at Universal Studios Florida

A couple new food and beverage stands have popped up in the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida, across from Race Through New York starring Jimmy Fallon and Revenge of the Mummy.

As you can see in the image below, the first booth here can be found near Revenge of the Mummy, in the New York area of the park. While these new booths did replace existing food and beverage locations, they have brand new menus (in more ways than one).

This booth has also been dubbed 57 Fare, with a bit of a New York Subway theme. The video board menu below may not photograph well, but it does give the stand an enhanced look. The menu also features some new offerings, including Chicken and Cheese Empanadas and Creme Caramel Flan.

Not far from 57 Fare, guests will find Avenue Eats across from Race Through New York starring Jimmy Fallon.

Like the other new booth, Avenue Eats also has a shiny new menu with some new offerings listed. Guests can order old favorites like pizza by the slice or new offerings like Calzones and Mini Apple Streusel Mousse.

Both 57 Fare and Avenue Eats are now open and serving guests at Universal Studios Florida.