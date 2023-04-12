The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris to Undergo Royal Transformation

As part of the current transformation of the top tourist destination in Europe, the legendary five-star Disneyland Hotel is being entirely “reimagined” on the inside and completely renovated on the outside.

When it reopens in 2024, Disneyland Hotel will be the very first Disney hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney royalty.

This ultimate experience, unique to Disneyland Paris, invites guests to discover the most iconic royal histories and characters from Disney classics, from S now White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast The Princess and the Frog, to recent hits like Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, allowing each guest to be part of their favorite royal stories, to better write their own.

Under the artistic direction of Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, Disneyland Paris teams, including the Construction, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Hotels & Resorts and many others, are currently hard at work alongside numerous local suppliers and craftspeople to create a unique immersive experience, to the last detail, that will delight even the most discerning of Disney fans.

From the design and architecture, paying an impassioned tribute to the Disney royal histories and European royal monuments, to the gastronomic delights of themed restaurants, the bar and lounges, customers will be immersed in a regal atmosphere.