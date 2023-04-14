“Alpha Flight” Returns in the Wake of “Fall of X”

Since 2019’s revolutionary “House of X“ and “Powers of X” series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1,” mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as “Fall of X!” In the ensuing chaos, a beloved Marvel Super Hero team rises once more! “Alpha Flight” will reassemble to navigate the dark times that have befallen mutantkind.

Alpha Flight’s new chapter will be written by Ed Brisson, known for his current work on “Predator” and as one of the creators who helped launch the Krakoan era to incredible success with “New Mutants.”

Brisson returns to the world of mutantkind alongside Marvel Comics newcomer, artist Scott Godlewski. Together, they’ll introduce two conflicting Alpha Flight squads that are formed in response to the shocking events of this year’s Hellfire Gala.

Mutantkind’s actions have put Canada on the offense and in addition to crafting a new line of sentinels, they’ll assign a government-sponsored team with de-escalating the mutant conflict by any means necessary. But a second Alpha Flight team joins the fight, striking from the shadows.

More secrets and conspiracies are revealed as classic Alpha Flight members and new faces alike become major players on both sides of the war that will define mutantkind.

Saving Canada…from the mutant menace?! Guardian, Puck, Snowbird, and Shaman return, as a terrestrial Alpha Flight bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates Aurora, Northstar, and Nemesis, as well as Aurora’s beau, Fang? The “Fall of X” has changed the game. Will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

Alpha Flight returns! But at what cost? Pick up “Alpha Flight #1″ on August 16, and stay tuned for more “Fall of X” announcements.

