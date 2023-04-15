Disney Hits on SiriusXM Introduces New Show “Vault Disney”

Disney Hits on SiriusXM is opening up the Disney vault for a brand new show. Vault Disney invites Disney fans to rediscover musical treasures.

In a new tweet Vault Disney , was announced.

, was announced. The new show opens the vault to rediscover musical treasures with Disney audio archeologists Randy Thornton and Tommy Milstone.

The video featured in the tweet shares some additional details on the new show: Each month, Disney Hits will open and explore the vault to rediscover overlooked treasures that, until recently, had never before been released. Your hosts are audio archaeologists Randy Thornton and Tommy Milstone, stewards of musical archives. Both are here to share the magical stories behind the music. Vault Disney is now open, here on disney Hits.

The first episode of the new show aired on April 4th and focused on the beloved Disney classic, Cinderella .

. SiriusXM subscribers can find the Disney Hits station on Channel 302.