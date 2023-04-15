Marvel Teams with HelloFresh for Limited-Edition Guardians of the Galaxy Snack Adventure Kit

HelloFresh has teamed up with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to bring out-of-this-world flavors and recipes to kitchens across the galaxy. With the launch of a new limited-edition Guardians Recipe Adventure series and Guardians Snack Adventure kit, HelloFresh customers and Guardians of the Galaxy fans can enjoy recipes inspired by the film.

For the first time ever, Guardians fans across America can create HelloFresh versions of two tasty intergalactic snacks, Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz, with the new Guardians Snack Adventure kit.

Inspired by the space-worthy snacks found on Knowhere, the Guardians new headquarters, these snacks feature: Zarg Nut Bites – Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat. Mango Milky Fizz – This otherworldly drink features apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits for bubbly and subtly sweet drink. Pairs nicely with Zarg Nut Bites.



Each Guardians Snack Adventure kit includes pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz at home.

In addition, the Snack Adventure kit also comes with collectible milk cartons and a jar—complete with cosmic designs straight out of Knowhere—to keep these snacks from getting mixed up with Earthly foods when stored in the pantry or fridge.

Starting on Monday, April 17 at 12 PM EST, consumers can claim the limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit by visiting HelloFreshAdventure.com

Additional Guardians Snack Adventure kits will become available the following two weeks on Monday, April 24, and Monday, May 1, at 12 PM EST. All Guardians Snack Adventure kits are available to claim on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and without a HelloFresh subscription.

What they’re saying: