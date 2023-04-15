Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 151: Eat Praetorian Love with Drew Grgich
Date: April 15th, 2023 (recorded April 14th)
Topics
Returning guest Drew Grgich from the “Heroes of the Halcyon” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season, entitled “Chapter 23 – The Spies.” Plus a roundup of Star Wars headlines coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London and more!
