Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this May, which includes the second seasons of Star Wars: Visions and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, series premieres for The Muppets Mayhem and American Born Chinese, and the original film Crater. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Entrelazados Live! – May 5th
Live the "Entrelazados Live" experience! The show includes the original songs "Donde voy" and "Convénceme", covers from the '90s such as "Keep Living Without Your Love", a selection of songs from the musical "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" and musical hits of the moment such as "Tacones Rojos" and "Vivir Así".
Crater – May 12th
“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.
TV Shows
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
- May 3rd – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Visions
- May 4th – All Volume 2 Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- May 4th – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming
- The Muppets Mayhem
- May 10th – All Episodes Streaming
- American Born Chinese
- May 24th – All Episodes Streaming
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- May 24th – Season 2, Episodes 1-6
New Library Additions
Tuesday, May 2nd
- A Small Light (2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 3rd
- Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
Friday, May 5th
- Charles: In His Own Words
Tuesday, May 9th
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 10th
- Life Below Zero (S20)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
Tuesday, May 16th
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 17th
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)
- Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, May 23rd
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 24th
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
Friday, May 26th
- Wild Life
Wednesday, May 31st
- Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)