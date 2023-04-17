Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this May, which includes the second seasons of Star Wars: Visions and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, series premieres for The Muppets Mayhem and American Born Chinese, and the original film Crater. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Entrelazados Live! – May 5th

Live the "Entrelazados Live" experience! The show includes the original songs "Donde voy" and "Convénceme", covers from the '90s such as "Keep Living Without Your Love", a selection of songs from the musical "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" and musical hits of the moment such as "Tacones Rojos" and "Vivir Así".

Crater – May 12th

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Tuesday, May 2nd

Wednesday, May 3rd

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, May 5th

Charles: In His Own Words

Tuesday, May 9th

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 10th

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

Tuesday, May 16th

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 17th

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays

Tuesday, May 23rd

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 24th

Friday, May 26th

Wild Life

Wednesday, May 31st