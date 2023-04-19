7 Tips for Booking and Enjoying Your Alaskan Disney Cruise

Disney’s Alaska cruise through the Inside Passage is considered one of the best Disney Cruise sailings offered! You can explore beautiful port locations like Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, see incredible natural scenery, and enjoy onboard entertainment throughout your cruise. The cruise departs from Vancouver and travels to Alaska.

For this amazing travel opportunity, we will cover considerations for when to plan your trip, what to expect from amenities on board, and other tips for making the most out of your trip.

The below tips are based on my recent Disney Alaska cruise at the end of the 2022 season.

7 Tips for the Best Alaskan Disney Cruise

1) Choose a time when kids are still in school for a quieter experience

Alaska sailings are offered during the summer. May and September, the beginning and ending months of the cruise offerings, are the most desirable times to go on your cruise to avoid the summer crowd (just like these dates to avoid at Walt Disney World, the cruises are busiest and most expensive during school breaks)! These sailings will be quieter, and there is a chance that they might not be fully booked.

2) To avoid rain, plan your cruise earlier in the season

There can potentially be twice as much rainfall in September as in May. The weather is generally mild during the summer months, but rain can pick up quite a bit as it gets closer to fall.

3) Take advantage of photo ops with characters on the Dawes Glacier day

The characters will be available to take pictures with guests on the top deck, and you’ll be able to have a beautiful Alaskan backdrop. Make sure to arrive around fifteen minutes before the scheduled photo time!

4) Don’t rely on the WiFi for downloads

The onboard WiFi works for messaging, but it’s not dependable for downloading, so save anything that you need to have available during your trip ahead of time like Kindles or podcasts. For communicating within your party, there is a messaging option within the Disney Cruise Line app.

5) Arrive a day early to explore Vancouver before your cruise

This also alleviates any stress about delays that can cause you to miss the Disney Wonder’s departure. In Vancouver, explore Granville Island to see marketplaces of food and artisans, or walk around Gastown along the sea wall. We also watched seaplanes taking off on the beautiful sunny day we had before our departure.

6) Get outside!

Throughout the summer, the temperatures aren’t as low as you may think. Make sure to pack enough layers so you are always comfortable stepping outside to soak in the views. We were lucky enough to have a verandah room for your trip which was an awesome experience to get beautiful views from right outside our bedroom window.

7) Make sure to consider the “Port Adventures” when planning your budget

During your trip, you’ll have the opportunity to partake in adventures like helicopter rides, dog sledding, zip lining, wildlife expeditions, horseback riding, and more. These tend to be quite expensive, with some excursions costing hundreds of dollars per person. You are welcome to plan third party excursions, but make sure you get back to the ship before its departing time! We have all the details on this in our larger Disney Cruise to Alaska guide linked below.

We have many more tips and everything you need to know in our Disney Cruise to Alaska 2023 and 2024 guide.

Between the memorable onboard experiences, port excursions, and incredible scenery, this cruise is an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. Following these tips and planning ahead, you’ll be well prepared for your Disney Alaskan adventure! See all of the 2024 Disney Cruise Line sailings including the Alaska sailings.

At MickeyVisit.com we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.