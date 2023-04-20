Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 152: The Complexities of Mandalorian Naming Conventions with Justin J. Smith
Date: April 20th, 2023 (recorded April 20th)
First-time guest Justin J. Smith from the “Downtown Toontown” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the third-season finale of The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter 24 – The Return.” Plus, Mike receives a mysterious phone call from a very special surprise guest, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
