Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Host Star Wars May the 4th Celebration

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will present a Star Wars-inspired May the 4th celebration. This exciting event will include photo ops with R2-D2, hands-on activities related to the Star Wars universe, a 15% discount on select Star Wars merchandise at the Academy Museum Store, and a special 40th anniversary screening of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

The Academy Museum’s Star Wars Celebration will also include two book signings, one with Paul Hirsch, Oscar-winning film editor of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Howard Kazanjian, producer of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).

This event also includes photo ops, art-making activities, and will culminate with a movie screening in the museum’s David Geffen Theater.

Tickets to the Academy Museum are available only through advance online reservations

Access to the R2-D2 photo opportunities and educational activities are complimentary with the purchase of general admission; tickets are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+), and $15 for students. Admission for visitors ages 17 and younger, and for California residents with an EBT card is free. General admission tickets include access to R2-D2 and education studio activities.

Tickets to the book signings and screening are sold separately.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star Wars-inspired May the 4th celebration will be held from 1:30-9:45pm PDT

Schedule:

1:30–3:30pm | Photos with R2-D2! | Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby

1:30–5:30pm | May the 4th Art-Making Activities | Shirley Temple Education Studio

4:30–6:30pm | Photos with R2-D2! | Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby

5–7pm | Book Signings | Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby

7:30pm | Screening of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi | David Geffen Theater

Book Signings:

Tickets are $30 for each book separately; $55 for both. Tickets include access to the event and a signed copy of the book(s).

You must have a ticket to attend the book signing.

Film Screening: