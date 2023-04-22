“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stars Greet Fans at Disneyland Paris, IMAX Special Fan Screenings Coming to Theaters

Marvel Studios has released photos from today’s European Gala at Disneyland Paris for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This stop in the Guardians Global Tour took place at the Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.
- The special Guardians moment at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris featured:
- Director/writer James Gunn
- Chris Pratt
- Karen Gillan
- Pom Klementieff
- Zoe Saldaña
- Vin Diesel
- The stars greeted and interacted with enthusiastic fans as excitement grows for the new film.
- Check out some photos from the event below:
- Additionally, you can be among the first to see Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by attending an IMAX Special Fan Screening.
- On Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. local time, IMAX will sponsor special fan screenings for the new film which will take place in IMAX theatres in 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada, and will feature a special welcome from the Guardians, which will play onscreen in each IMAX theatre before the movie starts.
- Fans will also receive a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mini poster.
- Fans will also be able to experience all three Guardians films on the big screen with a special IMAX movie marathon on May 3.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.