“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stars Greet Fans at Disneyland Paris, IMAX Special Fan Screenings Coming to Theaters

Marvel Studios has released photos from today’s European Gala at Disneyland Paris for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This stop in the Guardians Global Tour took place at the Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

The special Guardians moment at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris featured: Director/writer James Gunn Chris Pratt Karen Gillan Pom Klementieff Zoe Saldaña Vin Diesel

Check out some photos from the event below:

Additionally, you can be among the first to see Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by attending an IMAX Special Fan Screening

On Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. local time, IMAX will sponsor special fan screenings for the new film which will take place in IMAX theatres in 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada, and will feature a special welcome from the Guardians, which will play onscreen in each IMAX theatre before the movie starts.

Fans will also receive a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mini poster.

mini poster. Fans will also be able to experience all three Guardians films on the big screen with a special IMAX movie marathon on May 3.

