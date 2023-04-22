Social Roundup: First Thoughts on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Arrive

The first social reactions to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are here and critics are loving the finale to the trilogy.

Knowing this third film will be the final entry in what will be a trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy films, most of us expect this to be an emotional experience in the theater. These first reactions to the film certainly confirm that as words like “emotional,” “heartbreaking” and “beautiful” have been used quite a bit.

🔥 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is EMOTIONAL AND EPIC! The action, the soundtrack, the comedy, the tear jerking moments! They’ve hit it out of the park with this beautiful end to James Gunn’s trilogy! It’s also solidified Rocket Raccoon as one of the best characters in the MCU pic.twitter.com/e5YQZwvBYo — Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) April 23, 2023

After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy.



It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years 👏 — Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) April 22, 2023

This movie… my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ANahOaLlgk — Lily la Fourmi (@FourmiLily) April 22, 2023

Of course, there is also a lot of praise going around for the cast of the film. One of the characters getting a lot of attention is actually the newcomer: Adam Warlock. Many of those who saw the film are giving Will Poulter a lot of credit for his work and there seems to be a level of excitement around the character for the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them. pic.twitter.com/ot6L67Q9Cf — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) April 22, 2023

And while Rocket Raccoon figures to be at the heart of this film and the emotional beats it will bring, there is also a lot of love for Bradley Cooper’s voice performance as the character. Cooper has voiced Rocket since the first Guardians film and now in five additional movies since.

Bradley Cooper will become the first voice actor in history to be nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards. STUNNING, BEAUTIFUL work. Too early to say he’ll win, but he’s a lock for Oscars 2024 nominees



This is what movies are made for#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/GhuX0PhT7k — Atom (@theatomreview) April 22, 2023

Marvel wasted no time putting some of these quotes to good use in a new promo for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: