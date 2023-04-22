Social Roundup: First Thoughts on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Arrive

The first social reactions to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are here and critics are loving the finale to the trilogy.
Knowing this third film will be the final entry in what will be a trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy films, most of us expect this to be an emotional experience in the theater. These first reactions to the film certainly confirm that as words like “emotional,” “heartbreaking” and “beautiful” have been used quite a bit.
Of course, there is also a lot of praise going around for the cast of the film. One of the characters getting a lot of attention is actually the newcomer: Adam Warlock. Many of those who saw the film are giving Will Poulter a lot of credit for his work and there seems to be a level of excitement around the character for the future.
And while Rocket Raccoon figures to be at the heart of this film and the emotional beats it will bring, there is also a lot of love for Bradley Cooper’s voice performance as the character. Cooper has voiced Rocket since the first Guardians film and now in five additional movies since.
Marvel wasted no time putting some of these quotes to good use in a new promo for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.