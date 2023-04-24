Entertainment Earth Spotlight: “The Sword in the Stone” Madman Mim Funko Pop!

“Zim zabarim bim!” Sword in the Stone fans rejoice, because Funko has cast a spell on their Pop! line with a Madam Mim figure that’s not as hideous as she could be, but still reminds us why we should be wary!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Guess what? It’s time to check out more goodies from our friends at Entertainment Earth! Once again the online retailer generously invited us to browse their selection of in-stock merchandise and choose some items to feature and review. Being the big Disney fans that we are, we jumped at the chance and came away with an awesome assortment of collectibles that we think will appeal to you too. Let’s take a look!

The Entertainment Earth Spotlight continues with a Madam Mim Funko Pop! that features the scary, purple hairy, “huge as a house…small as a mouse” witch from The Sword in the Stone. This version of Madam Mim came on the scene with her fellow film characters in the fall of 2021. She comes packaged in the standard Funko window box that includes the mold number (1101) and film reference at the top.

Madam Mim Funko Pop!

Madam Mim is hell bent on making trouble for Merlin and his young charge Arthur! She has materialized at several different retailers, but she seems to look best at Entertainment Earth. Madam Mim is a standard size pop and looks exactly like you remember her: a mess of lavender hair, pink-tinted skin, a bright pink and purple dress, purple shoes and a single tooth on her lower jaw. What might feel a little different are her huge neon green eyes!

Like most standard Funko Pop! figures, Madam Mim is not a bobblehead however, her head can be slightly twisted; and I don’t know if this is true of all Mim Pop!s, but mine cannot stand on her own (her skirt is being supported by the sleek Apple disc drive!). That said, there’s a small hole on her left heel that looks like it would fit on a support base to be put on display. I usually open my Pop! figures to check them out, but mostly keep them in the box, so this is not a deal breaker for me.

Madam Mim has no special glow features or other details and I think that’s great. She’s simple and stylish and doesn’t need anything fancy to show off her villainous tendencies…but don’t let her too far out of your sight! The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $11.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

The Sword in the Stone Madam Mim Pop! Vinyl Figure

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**