Marvel Teams with Clover Press for “The Marvel Art Of…” Book Series

Clover Press and Marvel are collaborating for “The Marvel Art Of…” books, a series of high-end, boutique art books that showcase legendary Marvel Comics artists, featuring iconic images alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork.

“The Marvel Art Of…” series will debut with “The Marvel Art Of David Mack” and “The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev,” two prestige coffee table books that celebrate the careers of these distinctive artists whose names are synonymous with the adventures of Daredevil, the Man Without Fear, and the stories of bestselling writer Brian Bendis.

“The Marvel Art Of…” series launches with a Kickstarter campaign from Clover Press this spring.

Both books are available as either a standard edition or a Kickstarter-exclusive edition featuring gilded pages and an opulent slipcase. The pre-launch page for the campaign

With an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, David Mack has created some of the most iconic and memorable artwork in the history of comics.

He’s known for his work on Marvel titles such as "Daredevil,” “Alias,” and “Jessica Jones,” as well as co-creating the character Echo Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the Emmy-nominated title sequences for the Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones .

and the Emmy-nominated title sequences for the Netflix series . The Marvel Art Of David Mack collects Mack's art for "Daredevil” and other Marvel books, and includes never-before-seen sketches, behind-the-scenes material, a foreword written by Vincent D'Onofrio, who played Wilson Fisk in the Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil and in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, and an afterword by Bendis.

Eisner award-winner Alex Maleev has left his mark on the Marvel Universe with seminal runs on "Daredevil,” “Spider-Woman,” and “ Moon Knight

Maleev began working in comics in the early 1990’s and quickly rose to prominence on several high-profile projects at other companies before teaming with Brian Bendis on "Daredevil for an award-winning run, then later reuniting with Bendis to re-imagine “Spider-Woman” and “Moon Knight.”

“The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev” collects Maleev’s sublime watercolor artwork on Marvel titles including "Daredevil,” “Spider-Woman,” and “Moon Knight,” and includes never-before-seen sketches, behind-the-scenes material, and an introduction by Bendis.

To commemorate the publication of these books, Clover Press is also releasing two portfolios for both artists, featuring some of their most iconic covers as well as ultra rare pieces.

“The Marvel Portfolio Of David Mack: Daredevil” features some of his best Daredevil (and related) pieces.

A second portfolio, “The Marvel Portfolio Of David Mack: Marvel Universe,” features Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more.

“The Marvel Portfolio Of Alex Maleev: Daredevil” features some of the artist’s best Daredevil (and related) pieces.

A second portfolio, “The Marvel Portfolio Of Alex Maleev: Marvel Universe,” highlights his portrayals of other heroes.

Each portfolio features 14 plates measuring 11″ x 17″ and housed in a translucent portfolio sleeve.

“The Marvel Art Of David Mack” and “The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev Kickstarter” campaign includes: 250 limited edition signature plates Limited remarques Limited commissions Signed portfolio plates Limited edition giclees

More books in “The Marvel Art Of…” series will be announced in the coming months.

