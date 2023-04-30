Photos / Video: Super-Cooper Saves the Day at LEGOLAND Florida in Honor of World Wish Day

Yesterday was World Wish Day, a day celebrating all of the wishes that the Make-A-Wish foundation has granted for children with critical illnesses. LEGOLAND Florida participated in the celebrations by welcoming Cooper, a 4-year-old who is battling leukemia. Cooper’s wish to save hostages and fight bad guys using his “ninja moves” was granted in a truly heroic fashion.

Cooper’s wish was granted by the Central and Northern Florida Chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation, marking its 7,000th granted wish on World Wish Day. In partnership with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Department, Winter Haven Fire Department, and Winter Haven Public Safety, LEGOLAND Florida was the culmination of Cooper’s wish, where he got to have lunch with LEGO Ninjas, and was celebrated in an award ceremony open to the public.

LEGOLAND Florida wasn’t the only theme park to celebrate World Wish Day, as Disneyland unveiled new windows on Main Street USA honoring their relationship with Make-A-Wish.