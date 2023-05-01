20th Television’s “9-1-1” Canceled at Fox, Moving to ABC

9-1-1, Fox’s highest rated scripted series, has been canceled at the network. However, the 20th Television project is set to jump from Fox over to ABC, according to Deadline.

9-1-1 will see its season six finale air on May 15 on Fox, but that will be the last time the show will be seen on that network.

will see its season six finale air on May 15 on Fox, but that will be the last time the show will be seen on that network. The first responder drama from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, will then move to ABC for its 7th season.

Deadline calls the move “one of the highest-profile series moves ever” as 9-1-1 was Fox’s top-rated scripted series in adults 18-49 and its most watched series overall.

was Fox’s top-rated scripted series in adults 18-49 and its most watched series overall. It is also a top-performing drama series streaming on Hulu

9-1-1 stars Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and details the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

stars Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and details the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Joining Bassett and Krause is a cast that includes: Jennifer Love Hewitt Oliver Stark Kenneth Choi Aisha Hinds Ryan Guzman Corinne Massiah Marcanthonee Jon Reis Gavin McHugh

Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers on the series.

Deadline reports that the decision to cancel 9-1-1 was likely a financial one, as the series costs roughly $9 million-$10 million per episode to produce.

What they’re saying: