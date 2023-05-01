TV Review: “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” Celebrates the Launch of 5th Album in Mathematical Sign Series, “- (Subtract)”

Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album, – (Subtract), launches globally on Friday, May 5th as the superstar is in the midst of The +–=÷× Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). The culmination of his mathematical sign albums (2011’s + [Plus], 2014’s x [Multiply], 2017’s ÷ [Divide], and 2021’s = [Equals]), Sheeran celebrates the album release two days early with the four-part documentary series Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Disney+. This intimate portrait of the musician’s life goes behind the scenes of his songs, introducing the stories and life experiences that inspired them.

Archival footage from Ed’s life and career is mixed into footage captured by a documentary film crew over the past two years. “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus,” and “Release” are the four themed episode titles, with the final episode taking on a double meaning – the release of the weight of the previous years in addition to – (Subtract). The first two episodes serve primarily as an introduction to Ed Sheeran’s private life, including creating a family with his wife Cherry, losing his best friend Jamal Edwards, and the significance of music in his life. These episodes lay the groundwork for the stories told in the songs on – (Subtract) and why sharing them with the world is such an emotional experience for the artist.

In one of the episodes, Sheeran breaks down his five-album vision. + (Plus) was the sum of his EPs before it, a mix of re-recorded songs and new ones. x (Multiply) was bigger in every way. ÷ (Divide) was a double album, half acoustic and half R&B. = (Equals) was the sum of all its parts, created within the mold of the previous albums. “And then the fifth record is this,” Sheeran says in the series, inviting viewers into the – (Subtract) songwriting sessions for his vulnerable acoustic album. While you may look at this album as merely the artist’s latest work, he shares that he always had – (Subtract) in the back of his mind, with some songs written during sessions for previous albums and deliberately held for this project.

From recording “Eyes Closed” to shooting the music video for “Boat” (one of 14 filmed back-to-back to create a visual album), Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All gives viewers a taste of – (Subtract), although it plays less like a promotional piece and more like a vulnerable look into the artist’s life. The only thing that feels off limits is his children, with the documentary diving deep into Ed’s relationship with his wife Cherry Seaborn and how difficult it can be away while touring, especially as his wife goes through a health scare. Much of the documentary also finds Ed navigating the stages of grief following the unexpected death of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with at least one of Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Shape of You.” Regardless of your level of familiarity with his work, in Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, videwers walk away with a well rounded understanding of the multifaceted sides of Ed Sheeran and a deeper appreciation for his work. Superfans will get a peek into the songwriting process on his newest album and several live performances sprinkled throughout the four half-hour episodes. But overall, the series achieves its goal of celebrating the conclusion of a significant chapter in Ed Sheeran’s life.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday, May 3rd, on Disney+. – (Subtract) will be available to stream on major music platforms beginning Friday, May 5th.