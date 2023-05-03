Photos: New “Guardians of the Galaxy” Gallery At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Just ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a new display has appeared at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris celebrating the fan-favorite heroes.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort can stop by Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel to check out the latest installment in their ever-changing halls of superhero art.

Now, a Guardians of the Galaxy themed-display has appeared at the hotel, featuring various art from the films and costumes worn by the actors.

Disney's Hotel New York is more than a hotel, it's a Manhattan and Marvel masterpiece. This metropolitan New York-style hotel hosts the world's largest collection of Marvel artwork with over 350 stunning original works by 110 international artists.​ ​

With unique experiences such as Super Hero Station and Marvel Design Studio, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is the perfect place to stay for Marvel fans of all ages.

The display arrives just in time for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, where we see our beloved band of misfits settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past.

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.