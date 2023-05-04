Disneyland Resort Hosting a Series of Community Events to Introduce Residents to DisneylandForward

Disneyland Resort will be hosting a series of community events to introduce residents to DisneylandForward, according to the OCRegister.

Disneyland Resort introduced the idea of DisneylandForward

Now, they are trying to get more and more Anaheim residents acquainted with the initiative through a series of community coffees at city parks throughout the city.

Disneyland currently has eight DisneylandForward Community Coffee events scheduled between now and the middle of October: May 20, Ponderosa Park, 2100 S. Haster St. June 3, Walnut Grove Park, 905 S. Anaheim Blvd. June 10, Boysen Park, 951 S. State College Blvd. July 8, Maxwell Park, 2655 W. Orange Ave. July 22, Barton Park, 800 S. Agate St. Aug. 12, Juarez Park, 841 S. Sunkist St. Sept. 9, Pearson Park, 400 N. Harbor Blvd. Oct. 14, Ronald Reagan Park, 945 S. Weir Canyon Rd.

Each of these events will run from 9-11 a.m. and offer opportunities to find out more about the plans and ask questions.

The primary objective of DisneylandForward is to update the Anaheim city plan and zoning guidelines to allow Disney a bit more freedom in how they would be able to use their land.

The OCRegister reports that this flexibility would allow Disneyland to create potential new lands and attractions based on properties like Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story and Tron .

and . Since the initiative was announced a couple of years ago, Disneyland Resort has been reaching out to Anaheim residents at various events to provide further information about the process.

According to Disneyland officials, the city of Anaheim is conducting a public review and hearing process for the DisneylandForward project that provides opportunities for formal public participation.