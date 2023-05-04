Photos: Star Wars Day 2023 Merchandise Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Today is May the 4th, which means Star Wars fans all over the world will be celebrating their favorite franchise in a variety of different ways. Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios today are able to pick up a variety of special Star Wars Day merchandise.
- Guests can stop by Stage 1 Company Store, located by Muppet*Vision 3D, for all of the exclusive Star Wars Day merchandise.
- There’s a wide variety of merchandise available in the shop, including the Greedo hat, which is priced at $29.99.
- A wide range of apparel is also available for men, women and children.
- You can celebrate your favorite cantina with this May the 4th water bottle for $27.99.
- Starbucks has gotten in on the fun as well with three new additions to their Been There Series of mugs.
- The new mugs represent Jakku, Mustafar and Coruscant and are available both in store and online for $24.99 each.
- There are also four new sets of Been There Series mug ornaments.
- Each set consists of three mini mug ornaments, with each mug representing a different Star Wars location.
- The four sets are:
- Bespin, Dagobah and Hoth
- Batuu, Endor and Tatooine
- Mustafar, Jakku and Coruscant
- Nevarro, Naboo and Ahch-To
- Each set is priced at $49.99 and can also be purchased online.
- Of course, there are some special commemorative pins as well.
- The new Greedo May the 4th pin is priced at $17.99 while the limited edition pin with several of your favorite characters is priced at $54.99.
- And finally, the new limited edition Cal Kestis lightsaber hilt is available for $400 and can be purchased online as well.
- Check out our unboxing video of the new lightsaber below:
Be sure to follow along all day for more Star Wars fun as we celebrate May the 4th!
