BoxLunch Teams with Disney For Princess and Star Wars Themed Gifts for Mother’s Day

This year BoxLunch is helping Disney fans honor Mom with a delightful assortment of thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts inspired by Disney Princesses and Star Wars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Mother's Day 2023 (May 14th), BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer specializing in fan-favorite merchandise, has announced a new Disney team-up offering a collection of gifts for every mom featuring Disney Princesses and Star Wars-inspired merchandise.

Fans can celebrate mom in style with matching Disney Princess outfits featuring Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan, Pocahontas Tiana Jasmine

Along with the cute shirts and accessories is a trio of vibrant maxi dresses featuring Princess sidekicks like Mushu , Jaq & Gus , and Pascal .

If galactic adventures are more Mom’s speed, then Star Wars themed offerings with fan-favorite characters like Princess Leia Darth Vader

BoxLunch’s Mother’s Day collection also includes a variety of home goods accessories

Mugs, tumblers, spatula sets, and an adorable Winnie the Pooh succulent

The Mother’s Day Collection is available now exclusively in BoxLunch stores and on BoxLunch.com .

Links to our favorite items can be found below.

What They’re Saying:

Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing: "We are beyond excited to launch this magical Mother's Day collection. These franchises are so beloved, and we're thrilled for moms to share their passion with their loved ones with this new line of merchandise.”

Whether you’re heading to the Disney Parks this spring or staying home to celebrate Mom, check out the latest new, events and merchandise offerings for Mother’s Day.