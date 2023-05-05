Preview: One of the All-Time Greats Returns for a Bantamweight Title Showdown at UFC 288

The UFC returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend for a very exciting pay-per-view card that features some of the best fighters in the world. Headlined by one of the all-time greats making his return to the octagon, this is sure to be a wildly entertaining night of fights.

A champion on a roll will put his title on the line against a returning champion who has already proven he is one of the very best in the world. Plus, two of the top welterweights in the world will square off with a championship opportunity likely in the future for one of them and two strong women’s strawweight contenders will look to jump into the title picture themselves.

Women’s Strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

There are few women in the UFC as dangerous and as powerful as Jessica Andrade. Just ask Amanda Lemos, who was the victim of her ‘Submission of the Year’ winning performance last year. Andrade comes into this bout with quite a resume, this being her 24th fight in the octagon. She boasts a 24-10 professional record with nine knockouts and eight submissions. She was also riding a three-fight winning streak before her loss to Erin Blachfield back in February, a fight she took after fighting less than a month prior and in a different weight class. Currently ranked fourth in the class, there is no question Andrade is one of the best and a win here puts her right back in the title picture.

Standing in her way though, is a woman who has also logged plenty of octagon time – this being her 10th UFC bout. Her pro record stands at 16-3 with seven knockouts, though she is still looking for her first finish in the UFC. Xiaonan had been a perfect 6-0 in the octagon before suffering her first loss, a knockout at the hands of former champion Carla Esparza. She suffered a second loss before bouncing back last October in a close decision victory over Mackenzie Dern. Having only been finished twice in her 20 professional fights (one no contest), she has shown plenty of toughness. She’s certainly going to need that when she steps into the octagon against Andrade.

My pick: Andrade via 2nd round submission

Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Talk about a co-main event with real main event potential. Muhammad has been one of the best welterweights in the world for a long time now, sporting a 22-3 record. A no contest against Leon Edwards due to an accidental eye poke is the only semi blemish on his record since early 2019. In that time, Muhammad has collected eight wins over some of the best in the division, including an impressive knockout of Sean Brady in October. Having one of the best cases for the next title shot, Muhammad can taste the gold at this point.

Of course, there are others with a great case for a title shot and Burns is one of them. Coming into this bout with a 22-5 record, six knockouts and nine submissions, Burns is clearly capable of ending a fight regardless of where it takes place. His versatility is going to make this a very interesting fight as Muhammad is a very talented grappler, but will he be willing to take this fight to the ground. If this is a standup battle, it will be a very exciting one. But good luck picking who will win.

My pick: Muhammad via decision

Bantamweight Championship bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo. That is the list of UFC fighters who has simultaneously held championships in two different divisions. Cejudo walked away on top back in 2020 after defending his bantamweight crown one last time. Since then, Aljamain Sterling has claimed the throne. But now the old king is back.

Sterling comes into this main event with a 22-3 record and riding an eight-fight winning streak. He’s also coming off of a dominant performance against T.J. Dillashaw in October, which he ended with a knockout in the second round. A dangerous grappler, Sterling has racked up eight submissions in his career, though recently he has been showcasing his much improved striking as well. He’s going to need to use all of those skills in this showdown with a future Hall of Fame inductee.

Cejudo walked away from the UFC in 2020 with a 16-2 record and eight knockouts. A dominant wrestler, Cejudo had also been showcasing his power, knocking out his last three opponents. The talent is obviously there for the former champ. The only question now will be ring rust. Will Cejudo be ready to take his crown back after three years away from the sport? Or will the current champ prove to be too much. Either way this is going to be an exciting, close fight.

My pick: Sterling via decision

UFC 287 will be held Saturday, May 6 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $124.98 for UFC 288 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.