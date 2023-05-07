Photos: A Visit to Popeye Village In Malta

Recently, we checked out the set of Disney and Paramount’s live-action production of Popeye (1980) in Malta – Starring Robin Williams and Shelly Duvall. Built in 1979, “Popeye Village” has remained at this location, operating as a tourist attraction and amusement park.

Unfortunately, the film set was partially damaged on February 9th this year when a large boulder became dislodged during the Cyclone Helios storm. Works are currently ongoing to repair the affected structures, with hopes to reopen the main set portion soon.

While the set remains closed, visitors are still welcome to enjoy the upper levels of the site – which includes mini golf, “Popeye’s Farm” amusements for children, a soft play area and a wonderfully themed restaurant.

“Popeye’s Diner” has a large menu, extensive theming and souvenir shop which remains open – selling both general Popeye memorabilia and keepsakes of the location.

Aside from the 1980 production being shown here on a loop, it is decorated with various behind the scenes images of the set’s construction and snaps from the film.

When the area is fully operational, guests can enjoy a multitude of shows, a cinema and meet their favorite Popeye characters. A great large-scale piece of Disney and film history in a breathtaking location.