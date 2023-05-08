Dolby Cinema Releases Exclusive Poster for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel have released a new Dolby Cinema exclusive poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, opening June 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- If your spidey senses are tingling, it’s probably because a brand-new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was just released that promotes seeing the film in a Dolby Cinema.
- Fans can visit Dolbylabs.co/SpiderVerse to find the Dolby Cinema closest to them in order to experience the epic adventure with the best picture and sound quality.
- “Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience – and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be no exception.”
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018 and is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.
- The film reunites Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, introducing a new team of Spider-People, including Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.
What They’re Saying:
- Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby: “We’re thrilled to showcase the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This film is a visual masterpiece, with stunning animation, vibrant colors, and intricate details that are brought to life with Dolby Vision. Paired with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, audiences will feel like they are part of the action with Miles Morales. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing adventure across the Multiverse in Dolby Cinema.”