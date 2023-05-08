Dolby Cinema Releases Exclusive Poster for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel have released a new Dolby Cinema exclusive poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, opening June 2nd.

If your spidey senses are tingling, it’s probably because a brand-new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was just released that promotes seeing the film in a Dolby Cinema.

Fans can visit Dolbylabs.co/SpiderVerse

“Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience – and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be no exception.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018 and is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.

The film reunites Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, introducing a new team of Spider-People, including Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

