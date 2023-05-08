HSN to Host “The Little Mermaid” Red Carpet Live Stream Event on May 8th and 2-Hour Merchandise Show on May 23rd

HSN+ is partnering with Walt Disney Studios to offer fans a live stream event from the red carpet premiere of The Little Mermaid, with an HSN exclusive merchandise collection launching on May 23rd.

What’s Happening:

On May 8th at 5:30pm PT/ 8:30pm ET, HSN+ will stream live from the red carpet premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid .

. HSN’s Tamara Hooks will be live on the red carpet to interview the film’s stars, which could include

Halle Bailey (Ariel), Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Javier Bardem (King Triton), Daveed Diggs (voice of Sebastian), Awkwafina (voice of Scuttle), and Jacob Tremblay (voice of Flounder).

The live stream will be available afterward on Demand on HSN+ starting May 9th.

On May 23rd, HSN will host a two-hour on-air special featuring products from The Little Mermaid that will include collectible dolls, toys, apparel, mugs, cups, posters, and more.

that will include collectible dolls, toys, apparel, mugs, cups, posters, and more. Click here The Little Mermaid shop early.

shop early. Fans can get a digital souvenir now through HSN’s partnership with Disney and Regal Cinemas with an augmented reality Disney’s The Little Mermaid Regal Collectible Ticket. With the purchase of the Regal Collectible Ticket, fans will be able to explore the world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid , shop the HSN collection inspired by the movie, and watch the red carpet premiere – streaming free on HSN+. They’ll also be able to visit their Regal Collectible Ticket anytime in the Regal App, as it’s theirs to keep. Fans can search ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ in the Regal App or visit www.regmovies.com and search ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ to learn more.



How to Watch the HSN Live Stream Red Carpet Premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid:

To watch the HSN+ red carpet premiere and HSN two-hour on-air special either live or on demand, viewers can search ‘HSN’ on their favorite Smart TV and streaming devices (including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung and more), download the free HSN+ app or visit Plus.HSN.com

