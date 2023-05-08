Product Review: Logitech’s “The Mandalorian” Special Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is Perfect for Star Wars Fans

I’ve said before on this website and elsewhere that I’m not much of an online gamer– I prefer single-player video gaming experiences like the recently released Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor that I can disappear into and not have to interact with anyone in the outside world (especially strangers).

But just because I’m not into MMORPGs or multiplayer first-person shooters doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a good piece of Star Wars-themed gaming tech when it comes my way. Last week in celebration of Star Wars Day (on May the 4th, naturally) I was sent a copy of Logitech’s G A30 The Mandalorian Special Edition Wireless Gaming Headset to review, and my first reaction when I took it out of the box was that it was immediately the nicest pair of headphones I have ever owned.

Heck, even the box feels pretty special, especially if you’re as big a fan of The Mandalorian as I am. One side is emblazoned with Din Djarins Mudhorn signet, while the other features a simple, black-and-white Mandalorian helmet insignia and the logos for Logitech’s Astro sub-brand. The headset is advertised as sporting a USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio port for headphone jacks, multi-function control, a mute switch, and multiple audio source inputs, plus it comes with a USB wireless transmitter for use in external devices such as your Xbox or PlayStation consoles at home. As if that weren’t enough, there’s also an integrated microphone built into the headset and a detachable boom microphone that’s poseable to wrap around the front of the user’s mouth. And The Mandalorian speaker tags on both sides of the headset are customizable, meaning they can be swapped out with other designs as desired, although why one would want to lose the very cool silhouetted imagery of Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber is beyond me. A paper insert includes a scannable QR code that brings users to an installation guide and setup manual online. The Mando’a writing inside the box cover reads “The Clan of Two,” which is a reference to the show and the characters of Djarin and Grogu, the latter of which also appears on the box art.

As for audio fidelity, I tested out this Logitech Astro headset in a couple different ways, and they both sounded immaculate to me, though admittedly I’m not an audiophile so much as I am an enthusiastic Star Wars fan. First, I turned on the headphone and fired up my iPhone’s bluetooth capabilities. It was quite simple to connect from the smartphone to the headset, and then I went right over to my Spotify app and played the newly released Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser soundtrack. Hearing Gaya’s voice pumping straight into my ears in crystal clear quality gave me a new appreciation for the production and mixing work that went into bringing that music to fans. After enjoying a few tracks that way, I plugged the USB transmitter into my PlayStation 5 and launched the aforementioned Jedi – Survivor game, which I played for about half an hour using the headset as my only source of audio.

Let me tell you, I thought my stereo sound system was effective in transporting me to A Galaxy Far, Far Away, but with these headphones I was able to fully immerse myself in every sound effect and aural landscape that the developers at Respawn Entertainment put into this excellent title. Lastly, just to make sure I tested out the microphone, I used the 3.5mm cable to connect the headset to my laptop and ran through a quick assessment of the quality, which came out wonderfully without much in the way of distortion. I might even try to use the Astro G A30 to broadcast Laughing Place live streams on YouTube or perhaps record my podcast next time around. Again, as a pop-culture enthusiast who appreciates when technology meets a certain standard (though not necessarily an audio buff), there isn’t really much more I could ask from these headphones. I’m happy to own them simply as high-quality equipment, and The Mandalorian branding only helps in supporting one of my current favorite television shows. I will definitely be using them in my everyday life and can wholeheartedly recommend them to other fans and gamers alike.

The Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox- Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz, Built-In & Detachable Mic, USB-C, 3.5mm, for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC – The Mandalorian Edition is available now.