Photos: One Final Tour Through Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Today, May 9th, marked the last day of tours with the Global Discovery Group into the temple of Poseidon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Poseidon’s Fury has now permanently closed to make way for future developments. Yesterday, I took one last tour for myself through the attraction, so let’s take one final look inside.

Poseidon’s Fury features one of the most impressive attraction facades ever created, so it will definitely be a shame to potentially see it change or be removed in the future.

In Poseidon’s Fury, you’d follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you've journeyed far beneath the ocean, you're caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Still one of the most impressive and fan favorite moments of the attraction is the iconic water tunnel. Check out Tony’s article for an in-depth and loving look at this effect.

Poseidon guided us safe passage back out into The Lost Continent and outside of his beautiful temple.

While certainly a well-done experience, some of the effects were certainly starting to show their age. Still, it was still impressive to see such a large scale, original attraction. At this time, we don’t know exactly what’s coming to replace Poseidon’s Fury, but it’ll need to be something impressive to live up to this unique, original attraction.