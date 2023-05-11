Exclusive Clip: “The Price is Right” Mother’s Day Baby Shower with Drew Carey

CBS is celebrating Mother’s Day early on Friday, May 12th, with a special Baby Shower episode of The Price is Right! Laughing Place is pleased to offer this exclusive advance clip from Friday’s brand-new episode, in which all of the contestants are mothers-to-be! Check out host Drew Carey’s introduction to this special episode right here.

About The Price is Right:

Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Price is Right is network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. First airing in 1956, The Price is Right was originally hosted by Bob Barker. Now produced by Fremantle, Drew Carey hosts the classic game show, which asks contestants to guess the price of an item, awarding them with fabulous prizes. Play along at home to see if you have what it takes to guess to be a future contestant!

How to Watch:

The Price is Right airs weekdays on CBS Daytime. Check your local listings for the exact time or watch in the CBS app.