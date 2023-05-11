New “Secret Invasion” Featurette Shows New Footage of the Upcoming Marvel Series

The Skrull invasion is underway. A new featurette for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion shows off some new footage.
- The featurette includes interviews with series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle, as well as executive producer Ali Selim.
- The video shows Nick Fury in action as he tries to figure out just how deep this Skrull infiltration goes.
- We also get to see much more of Colman’s Sonya Falsworth, a new character introduced for the series.
- Check out the new Secret Invasion featurette below:
More on Secret Invasion:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.
- Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull.
- Vanity Fair released some new images and some very interesting new details on the upcoming series today.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.