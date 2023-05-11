New “Secret Invasion” Featurette Shows New Footage of the Upcoming Marvel Series

The Skrull invasion is underway. A new featurette for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion shows off some new footage.

The featurette includes interviews with series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle, as well as executive producer Ali Selim.

The video shows Nick Fury in action as he tries to figure out just how deep this Skrull infiltration goes.

We also get to see much more of Colman’s Sonya Falsworth, a new character introduced for the series.

Check out the new Secret Invasion featurette below:

