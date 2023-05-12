Fun.com Spotlight: Doctor Strange Comic Madness Throw Blanket

It doesn’t matter the time of year, when it’s movie night, I like to hunker down and get cozy on the couch with a soft blanket. Fortunately, Fun.com has a wide range of exclusive designs inspired by popular characters including Marvel heroes, like this Multiverse of Madness throw.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Guess what? It’s time for another merchandise spotlight, this time from our friends at Fun.com! We were invited to choose a handful of items to feature and review for Laughing Place and Barely Necessities so of course we said yes! Today we’re checking out the Doctor Strange Comic Madness Throw Blanket. Let’s take a look!

This Fun.com Spotlight focuses on the exclusive Doctor Strange blanket that highlights the master of the mystical arts alongside Sorcerer Supreme Wong, multiverse traveler America Chavez, and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange Comic Madness Throw Blanket

Fun.com and their sister site Halloween Costumes like to set themselves apart by offering tons of exclusives in the form of clothing, shoes, home decor and yes, costumes. One of the items that are available with a variety of characters are fuzzy throw blankets, and we opted for one starring Doctor Strange and his magical pals.

While the design represents the characters from last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks like the cover of a comic book complete with a header, tagline and decorative box where the issue number would go. The front side is the full color image, while the back is the exact reverse. Both sides are comfortable and soft against the body, although ideally, the “back” side would be worn closest to you.

I’ve tested this out not for movie nights, but rather catching up on the latest Disney+ and ABC shows (synergy!) and it works great! It’s not very thick, and that’s a good thing. It can be used year round keeping you pleasantly warm in the cold months and adding just a bit of comfort during the hotter seasons. Since the blanket is thin, it’s not bulky when folded and can easily be washed right at home. Yes, I tested this out myself and it’s very easy to care for —wash separately in cold water and dry separately on low. Full disclosure, I threw it in with some additional dark items and had no issues; there was no color transfer either.

The Doctor Strange Comic Madness Throw is a clever and practical way to celebrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home or even on the go! The blanket is currently in-stock on Fun.com and it’s on sale for $19.99.

Dr. Strange – Comic Madness Throw Blanket – $29.99 (on sale for $19.99)

If your life could use a little more unique Disney magic, Fun.com has the answer! With cute gifts for the whole family celebrating dozens of characters and franchises you’ll never run out of awesome discoveries that support your fandom.