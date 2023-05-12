Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Breaks Record for Most Prosthetics Used in a Film With Over 22,500

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is now in theaters, broke a record, but probably not one you were thinking of. With more than 22,500 pieces used, the latest addition to the MCU now holds the record for most prosthetics, according to Variety.

The astronomical 22,542 prosthetics used for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 breaks a record set by Hot the Grinch Stole Christmas .

breaks a record set by . On top of those 22,542 prosthetics, the crew also used 500 wigs and 130 facial hairpieces to make this film.

It also took a team of 75 makeup artists to create the looks you see on screen, and sometimes even more than 90 would be hard at work.

One character in particular, the villainous High Evolutionary, needed a great deal of work for his look to come together.

Makeup head Alexei Dmitriew explained the rationale for the character’s look in the film: “James Gunn really wanted to make sure we kept the integrity of [Chukwudi Iwuji] himself and his acting. James wanted to make sure that we got to see all the nuances of his performance.”

That desire led to a hybrid look for a character who wore a mask but still had his own face on display throughout the film.

Iwuji underwent a process that included two prosthetic pieces and a headpiece being “blended into my skin. They pulled the prosthetic back into the helmet so it looked like it was my skin being pulled.”

Iwuji also said the process initially took just under two hours but after a couple of sessions, it was down to 70-75 minutes.

As for the human-animal hybrids featured in the film, Dmitriew explains that they had “30 people in makeup, all with masks on with unique makeup.”

Dmitriew also explained just how much went into turning those actors into the creatures we see on screen: “We had nails and bat fins, a nine-piece prosthetic makeup, a custom wig, contact lenses and teeth. All the characters had makeup at that level.



