Photos: Mother’s Day Luau at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs

Happy Mother’s Day! We were invited out to Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs today to partake in their Mother’s Day Luau. Let’s take a look at what this delicious event entailed.

Morimoto Asia is located in The Landing section of Disney Springs. For Mother’s Day lunch, the restaurant was closed for normal operation to instead offer a special prix-fixe luau. The menu consisted of Asian-Pacific culture with a Hawaiian-inspired poke and sushi bar, Kahuku Food Trucks’ famous garlic shrimp, Morimoto-style baby ribs, a whole roasted pig, and an assortment of desserts.

Here’s a look at the cocktail and wine menu for the event. We got the Morimoto Mai Tai to try, and it was delicious!

As guests entered Morimoto Asia, they could be adorned with traditional Hawaiian leis for the luau for an additional fee.

A live band played some relaxing Hawaiian music, with occasional accompaniment from hula dancers.

Visit MorimotoAsia.com to learn more about their menu and other upcoming events.