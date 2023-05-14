Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

It’s time to explore a classic Coen Brothers film, O Brother, Where Art Thou? Is this movie as good as the praise it has received? It’s time to find out.

The Plot

Everett, Delmar, and Pete have escaped from prison, and while they wander the countryside hiding from the law and trying to make it to Everett’s home, they have all kinds of adventures. Between running from a posse, forming a successful bluegrass band, and trying to get home to find lost riches, the three are in for an epic odyssey.

When they encounter fame thanks to their singing, and an unlikely alliance with a campaigning governor, Everett, Delmar, and Pete experience an adventure of a lifetime.

The Good

George Clooney is a very likable character and his Everett is a character that stands out amongst others. There is nothing quite like this performance, and I am surprised that he didn’t receive an Oscar for his work. Everett is quite smart, and able to do a lot, and it is his leadership that gets Pete and Delmar through the journey. Clooney is phenomenal and this might be one of his top 3 performances.

John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson are perfect in the role of Pete and Delmar. They play the accomplices well, and their own insight and humor help make the story flow naturally. Their chemistry as a group of three, and the nuances that Nelson and Turturro bring to the roles make this an unforgettable film.

The Bad and the Ugly

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is not an easy movie to watch. Initially, I was wondering what the fuss was about the story and as the movie progressed, I started to understand the humor and enjoy the story.

This is a movie that on the initial viewing might be deemed silly and ignored. Viewers need to pay attention to this movie and give their undivided attention. It would be easy for anyone to miss out on the subtleties of the story, and to mistake what is brilliantly crafted as ridiculous.

The Coen Brothers have said that this is a loose adaptation of The Odyssey but neither of them had read the original work, so the connection is very fluid. How is it an adaptation if they never read the work? I would have much preferred them to have said that they saw the brilliance of the long-ago written poem and were inspired to create their 20th Century version. That would have been awe inspiring. Trying to say they had never read the work yet have so many references to the themes and overall story of the original, makes me wonder about how true this statement is.

Beyond the Film Facts

The film was nominated for two Oscars at the 2001 Academy Awards, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film’s soundtrack won a Grammy for T Bone Burnett.

The movie is an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey .

Both Joel and Ethan Coen were impressed by Clooney’s performance in Out of Sight which deemed him to be their only choice for the lead role.

which deemed him to be their only choice for the lead role. There is a bust of Homer in the restaurant scene. It is located behind the character of Pappy O’Daniel.

This was the first ‘adapted’ screenplay by the Coen brothers.

The soundtrack was such a monster hit that it spawned two follow up albums.

George Clooney does not sing in the film.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

This is a movie worth watching more than once. O Brother, Where Art Thou? is truly a well written film with some of the finest performances by Clooney, Turturro, and Nelson. There is nothing like this on screen, and it would be a shame for movie lovers not to rejoice in the zany world that the Coen Brothers brought to life.

As much as I enjoyed the film, it’s not a must watch. It gets a 2 Reels rating. When you have some time, catch up on what you have missed, and be prepared to laugh.

Cast and Crew

George Clooney as Everett

Tim Blake Nelson as Delmar

John Turturro as Pete

John Goodman as Big Dan Teague

Holly Hunter as Penny

Charles Durning as Pappy O’Daniel

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Universal Pictures / Studios Canal

Release Date: February 2, 2001

Budget: $26 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $45,512,588

Worldwide Total: $71,870,729

