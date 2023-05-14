What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 14th-20th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Family Stallone When: Wednesday, May 17th on Paramount+ What: Superstar Sylvester Stallone invites viewers into his home in this reality series that showcases his life as a husband and father.

Fast X When: Friday, May 19th Exclusively in Theaters What: The beginning of the end, part one of the epic conclusion to The Fast and the Furious franchise.

White Men Can't Jump When: Friday, May 19th on Hulu What: A remake of the 1992 classic starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow.

The Secrets of Hillsong When: Friday, May 19th at 10/9c on FX What: A documentary series about the Australian megachurch and all of its scandals.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer When: Saturday, May 205h at 8/7c on HBO What: A documentary film about disco queen Donna Summer, directed by her daughter Brooklyn Sudano and Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams.



Sunday, May 14th

New TV Shows

The Cube – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TBS Based on the UK megahit and hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on AMC Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. In the epic and unmissable final season, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Julia, Last Tango in Halifax) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, McMafia, Little Women). Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, The Runaways) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement. Will she solve this final case?

– Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on Match Me Abroad – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 After failing to find a soulmate in the U.S., Americans take the search overseas for a chance at happiness; Expert matchmakers pull out all the stops to connect these hopeful romantics to their one true love.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor – Special – 10/9c on ABC Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor is the blueprint for modern celebrity culture. She was the original influencer ― the first to use her fame to create a fragrance empire and forge frontiers in social activism. On and off the screen, she was larger than life. Known for her striking beauty, she was married eight times to seven different men, pursued by paparazzi around the globe, and even denounced by the Vatican. She also broke the glass ceiling by negotiating the first million-dollar salary in Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with Barbara Walters, she once said, “I know I’ve had an extraordinary life. I realized that it’s like a soap opera. It’s not like an ordinary life at all.” Over a decade after her death, ABC News’ “Superstar” series explores the iconic figure’s life, career and marriages. The star-studded television event features interviews with celebrities such as Fran Drescher, Rosie O’Donnell, Camilla Belle, Melissa Rivers, Dita von Teese and Kathy Ireland, a close friend of Taylor who still considers her a mentor. The program also includes conversations with Kate Andersen Brower, who wrote Taylor’s biography; Larry Hackett, the former editor of People and an ABC News contributor; Hal Rubenstein, the former fashion editor at InStyle; and José Eber, celebrity hairstylist and friend of Taylor.

– Special – 10/9c on When Love Blooms – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Romance blossoms between a risk management analyst and a florist as they prepare for a flower competition.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, May 15th

New TV Shows

Renovation Wild – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Set amongst the extraordinary surroundings of the majestic Lower Zambezi National Park, resort owners Grant and Lynsey Cumings and their children, take on the challenges of renovating in a remote locale.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Street Outlaws: Locals Only – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Farmtruck and AZN find local racers to compete for $5,000 and the chance to go head-to-head with a Street Outlaw.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Summer Baking Championship – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G Ten bakers have to impress judges with bright, summer flavors, from fruit pies to ice cream sandwiches, and their interpretations of classic summer celebrations for a chance to win a cash prize.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G

Tuesday, May 16th

New TV Shows

Angel City – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO ANGEL CITY is a captivating docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Founded in September 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors. The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion and purpose and still turn a profit. As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren’t met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch? HBO Sports Documentaries presents ANGEL CITY, a MountainA and Little Monster Films production in association with O’Malley Creadon Productions.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on La Chica Invisible – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Seventeen-year-old Aurora has been murdered at the high school during Cárdena's local festivities. Two investigations are opened in parallel, an official one by Civil Guard lieutenant Miguel Ángel and an informal one by his daughter Julia, the victim's classmate. Father and daughter will start to put the puzzle together and embark on a journey full of enigmas, clues and traps.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Tower 2: Death Message – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BritBox The events of Portland Tower are far from forgotten, but DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan, Game of Thrones) and PC Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif, The Haunting of Bly Manor) must work together to catch a murderer and recover a missing child. DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J. Scanlan, Peaky Blinders) wants to recruit DS Steve Bradshaw (Jimmy Akingbola, Bel-Air) for a specialist task force, targeting a major organized crime figure, but he must convince Steve he can be trusted. In her new job at Homicide Command, Sarah is given a seemingly impossible job: investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl, who went missing the day of Princess Diana’s funeral 25 years ago.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Zarna Garg: One in a Billion – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Zarna Garg's taking the comedy world by storm with her first streaming stand-up special One in a Billion. As an unapologetic, Indian-Immigrant mom, she has plenty to joke about, and the punch lines come fast and furious. After her epic rise on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Garg has sold out show-after-show nationwide. Everyone from tweens to seniors is looking to Garg for her unique brand of tough love humor, which always comes from a place of “like.” She recently appeared on Apple TV’s newGutsy series with Hillary Clinton, and has been featured on the TODAY show and This American Life with Ira Glass. When she’s not making tourists laugh at the Comedy Cellar in New York, she is touring the world with her show. Garg is the winner of Kevin Hart’s Lyft Comics and the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award, and has millions of followers across platforms. Her debut feature screenplay, Rearranged, won the 2019 Comedy Screenplay award at the Austin Film Festival.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me – Streaming on Netflix From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, May 17th

New TV Shows

The Family Stallone – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on High Desert – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ "High Desert” follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on McGregor Forever – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In 2021, Conor McGregor faced one of the most demanding years of his career. Three fights in twelve months with the eyes of the world watching. Now, as the superstar prepares for his return to the octagon as he takes on the most important battle of his career, this all-access series will be a behind the scenes look at how Conor got here and why he's still the driving force in the UFC.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rhythm + Flow France – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by SCH, Shay and Niska.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on SisterS – U.S. Premiere – 11/10c on IFC – Dark Comedy – NR In Toronto, Canada, Sare’s (Sarah Goldberg) mother dies. In the aftermath of her death, she discovers that her father was not her actual father, he was in fact, an Irish busker her mother met while backpacking some thirty years ago. She decides to travel to Ireland to track him down, only to discover she has a half-sister. Meanwhile in Dublin, Suze’s (Susan Stanley) life is unravelling – she’s lost her partner, her flat, her job…and not to mention – her dignity. On her 37th birthday, her life takes an unexpected turn, when her Canadian half-sister shows up. Sare convinces a reluctant Suze to embark on a road trip across Ireland to find their alcoholic father. Confined by the four walls of a crumbling ice cream van, it’s a baptism of fire for these sisters. They forge an unbreakable bond as they discover sometimes it’s the family you choose that can carry you through.

– U.S. Premiere – 11/10c on IFC – Dark Comedy – NR Working: What We Do All Day – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality. As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Butterfly Vision – Streaming on MUBI – NR After spending months as a prisoner in Donbas, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance expert Lilia returns home, but the trauma of captivity continues to torment her and surface in dreamlike ways. Something growing within Lilia will not allow her to forget, yet she refuses to identify as a victim.

– Streaming on MUBI – NR Faithfully Yours – Streaming on Netflix Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

– Streaming on Fanfic – Streaming on Netflix Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

– Streaming on Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl – Streaming on Hulu In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

– Streaming on

Thursday, May 18th

New TV Shows

The Ferragnez – The Series – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Italian Original unscripted show The Ferragnez – The Series will give audiences a peek at the professional and private lives of digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and versatile artist and entrepreneur Fedez, along with their firstborn son Leone and new child Vittoria. Following the success of Season One, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are back to tell the viewers about new challenges and successes, but also about their relationship as young couple and as parents, courageously accepting, once again, to dig deep and open the doors of their home.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on I Survived Bear Grylls – Series Premiere – 9/8c on TBS Celebrated survivalist Bear Grylls turns the tables to America’s armchair adventurers by creating wilderness simulated challenges that will test the contestants’ smarts, physicality and their ability to adapt and do whatever it takes to survive. Comedian Jordan Conley co-hosts.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Kitti Katz – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The One – Series Premiere – 9/8c on TV One – Competition – NR THE ONE is a fun, competition DATING series, led by celebrity power couple Kirk and Tammy Franklin. The Franklin’s will share their magic to maintaining a healthy relationship with one male and female single who live an exceptional life, except when it comes to dating and finding love. These two singles are both good looking and successful but have struggled to find that special person. With Kirk and Tammy’s advice, are they able to trust the process and put in the necessary work to find THE ONE?

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on TV One – Competition – NR Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on XO, Kitty – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Yakitori Soldiers of Misfortune – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This upcoming animated series is adapted from a brand-new military science fiction novel from Carlo Zen, who made his refreshing debut with The Saga of Tanya the Evil. Akira Ihotsu is a young man who spends his days rebelling against an oppressive society on a future Earth, which is ruled and controlled by Shoren, the Pan-Star System Trade Federation. One day, he is scouted by Pupkin, a “cook” for Shoren, and volunteers to join the planetary orbital infantry force “Yakitori” — a brutal unit whose missions average a shocking death rate of 70%. Along with misfits from several other nations, Akira makes a stand against his pre-determined fate.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Friday, May 19th

New TV Shows

Belle Collective – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN Five of Mississippi's Black female entrepreneurs work together to redevelop a struggling mid-20th century historic district.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Muted – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underaged. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Primo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the group—Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush—will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon The Secrets of Hillsong – Series Premiere – 10/9c on FX The Secrets of Hillsong is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Directed by Stacey Lee, The Secrets of Hillsong features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock. The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church's long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Selling Sunset – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Stillwater – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Spy/Master – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Spy/Master is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu, played by Alec Secăreanu (“God’s Own Country,” “Ammonite,” “Happy Valley”), the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. However, Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is blown. With only one shot at staying alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to the United States. Helped by an undercover Stasi agent and former flame played by Svenja Jung (“Deutschland89″), and an up-and-coming CIA agent played by Parker Sawyers (“Southside with You”), Godeanu must elude the KGB and his own country’s spooks, fully aware that his defection is putting his family back home in mortal danger.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Young. Famous & African – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom – Streaming on Netflix Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

– Streaming on Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery – 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Hannah Swensen, everyone’s favorite crime-solving baker, is back on the case when the discovery of a skeleton in an old building sparks a murder investigation. Starring Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Gabriel Hogan and Barbara Niven.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Streaming on Netflix When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, a spirited cop's investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

– Streaming on My Best Friend the Baby Snatcher – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Close friends become pregnant at the same time, but when one of them miscarries, jealousy turns her into a murderous baby snatcher. Stars Jennifer Taylor, Matthew Lawrence, Adrienne Thomas and Paul London.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 White Men Can't Jump – Streaming on Hulu From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his big-screen debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

– Streaming on

Saturday, May 20th

New Movies

Fast X – Exclusively in Theaters Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.

– Love in Zion National – 8/7c on Hallmark Assistant curator, Lauren, is out to prove a set of ancient vases belong with the Pueblo Nation. While in Zion she meets Adam, a native Puebloan park ranger, who helps her on her mission. Starring Cindy Busby and David Gridley.

– 8/7c on Love to Love You, Donna Summer – 8/7c on HBO Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.

– 8/7c on The Man with My Husband's Face – 8/7c on Lifetime After a woman’s husband disappears while on a kayaking trip, everyone assumes that he must’ve drowned. But then, she catches a glimpse of a man in a crowd who looks exactly like him, setting off a chain of events that unravels everything she thought she knew about her husband. Starring Koko Marshall, and Thomas Gipson.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Tuesday, May 16 A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 17 Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5) Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)



