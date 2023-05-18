Pre-Orders for Marvel Legends Magneto Role Play Helmet Themed to Upcoming “X-Men ’97” Series Open May 19th

Marvel fans can discover how the world looks from Magneto’s perspective thanks to the latest role play helmet from Hasbro.

What’s Happening:

The X-Men have a powerful and varied history and while their stories span comics, movies, television and more, the animated series helped to launch that obsession with the fans of mutantkind. In fact X-Men: The Animated Series was such a hit that 30 years later, Disney+ is bringing back the series with X-Men '97.

In celebration of the series Hasbro is giving audiences their first taste of the merchandise that's on the horizon with the latest addition to their Marvel Legends line that focuses on Magneto.

The Marvel Legends Magneto Helmet is a 1:1 reproduction of Magneto’s helmet as it appears in the upcoming animated series. The helmet features series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet and includes a stand for display purposes.

Fans will be able to pre-order the Magneto Helmet starting May 19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

It sells for $99.99 and is expected to ship in Fall 2023.

Check back soon for a link to this cool collector’s accessory.

The self-proclaimed master of magnetism, the mutant Magneto is a survivor of genocide who has spent his life fighting for the less fortunate.

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO PREMIUM ROLE PLAY HELMET

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $99.99

Available: Fall 2023

More About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

