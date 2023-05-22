Hallmark’s 50th Anniversary Dream Book Features Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars Ornaments

It is beginning to look a lot like…….Christmas!? Especially if you are a fan of holiday ornaments, Hallmark and Disney. Hallmark has released its 50th anniversary Dream Book and it is complete with holiday ornaments from the traditional to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. And once again, Hallmark does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas ornaments.

From the first pages, fans learn that Disney ornaments premiered in the Hallmark Dream Book in 1977 with items featuring images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Through the years, Hallmark has expanded the ornament line to include the Fab Five, Disney Princesses as well as the latest television and movie characters from the World of Disney.

As you flip through the glossy, 70-page catalog, fans will be mesmerized by the ornament-offerings and will be able to submit their wish-list which will be ready for pick-up as part of Hallmark’s Christmas in July event. If you cannot make it into your local Hallmark store to pick up your catalog, you can begin you ornament wish list at hallmark.com.

Page 38 kicks off the Disney holiday offerings starting with a special item that celebrates Disney 100, the centennial of the Walt Disney Company. An ornament featuring Mickey Mouse sitting in his director’s chair on an illuminated movie-reel base, is sure to be on every Disney fans wish list.

Disney and Hallmark’s collaboration began with the friendship between Walt Disney and Hallmark founder J.C. Hall. While Disney ornaments premiered in 1977, Hall featured the first Disney characters on a greeting card in 1931.

Hallmark is marking that relationship this year with a variety of ornaments, featuring the classic Disney characters, Princesses, Star Wars, Marvel heroes and Pixar friends.

This year, the ghoulish delight that is Disney’s The Haunted Mansion is featured with an extensive line of ornaments. Fans of the attraction will be able to experience the sights and sounds of the happy haunts starting with a fantastic tree topper that replicates the haunted house to the iconic Haunted Mansion sign to your ghost host Victor Geist to Madame Leota to the famed coffin in the conservatory.

Some of the other famous Disney Parks attractions are available to decorate your holiday tree including Mickey Mouse piloting the pirate ship from Peter Pan’s Flight to an ornament celebrating the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade with an item recreating a parade float with Mickey and Minnie Mouse on board.

Many other treasured Disney characters are also featured in the new Dream Book. There is a Chip and Dale ornament, Princesses Snow White, Cinderella and Belle decked out for the holidays while many other Disney animated movies are being celebrated for their anniversaries including the 35th anniversary of Oliver and Company, the 50th anniversary of Robin Hood and the 60th anniversary of The Sword in the Stone.

Disney Pixar’s Meilin Lee from Turning Red, Boo and Sully from Monsters Inc. and Joe Gardner from Soul are also part of this year’s holiday collection.

Hallmark is also celebrating Halloween with a product line that features the Sanderson sisters. Ornaments featuring Sarah, Winifred and Mary are sure to brighten up Hocus Pocus fans holidays as well as a pumpkin ornament in the shape of Mickey Mouse. No celebration of Halloween or Christmas is complete without ornaments celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas. An ornament featuring Oogie Boogie that lights up and plays music as well as a Halloween Town ornament set and tree skirt along with a Jack Skellington wreath will surely be on every NBC’s wish list.

Holiday enthusiasts can fill out their Hallmark Dream Book Disney wish list online from now through July or complete their list and bring them into a store where associates will accept them and insure they are ready for pick-up as Hallmark’s Christmas in July celebration.