Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 156: Visions Vol. 2 with Alex Damon

Date: May 25th, 2023 (recorded May 23rd)

Alex Damon, creator of the “Star Wars Explained” YouTube channel, returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Volume 2 of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ anthology series Star Wars Visions. Plus, Alex answers Level 2 of the 5 Star Wars Questions, we pay tribute to actor Ray Stevenson, and more.

