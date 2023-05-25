Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 156: Visions Vol. 2 with Alex Damon
Date: May 25th, 2023 (recorded May 23rd)
Alex Damon, creator of the “Star Wars Explained” YouTube channel, returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Volume 2 of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ anthology series Star Wars Visions. Plus, Alex answers Level 2 of the 5 Star Wars Questions, we pay tribute to actor Ray Stevenson, and more.
