Photos/Videos: Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” Disney Magic Entertainment – Fireworks, Deck Party, Characters, Decor, and More!

Welcome aboard the beautiful Disney Magic, the first of Disney Cruise Line’s vessels which transported Guests across the “shimmering seas” for the first time on July 30th, 1998. I was aboard the ship’s first Silver Anniversary at Sea sailing to see how Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Join us in our photo and video report of all the decorations and event-exclusive entertainment offerings. The magic begins the moment you enter the atrium.

Seafoam blue banners decorate the lobby, with silver accents all around.

Porthole windows have also been themed for the anniversary.

Up on the pool deck, the Funnel Vision screen reminds Guests that there’s something special to celebrate.

A video pre-show has been added to Mickey's Sail-A-Wave Party!… A Bon Voyage Celebration. During the celebration, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto also wear their Silver Anniversary costumes for the show.

When it’s not pirate night, Mickey and his pals wear their anniversary costumes for meet and greets. This extends to Chip ‘n’ Dale and Daisy Duck, who aren’t included in the Sail-A-Wave show.

Castaway Cay gets into the spirit of the celebration with a freshly repainted Mount Rustmore, which ties the colors into the silver anniversary.

Like a Marvel, Star Wars, or Pixar Day at Sea cruise, most of the anniversary events were held on one pre-selected day of the voyage. This is when the captain hosts the Shimmering Seas Soiree, a variation of the traditional Captain’s Reception, which features another opportunity to see the characters in their anniversary costumes.

Families can commemorate their anniversary voyage with two photo backdrops. This one was available all cruise long, featuring Disney’s fleet of 5 ships.

A more subtle anniversary backdrop appeared during the anniversary night of the cruise.

On this day, some members of the Cruise Staff team wore a special shirt just for the celebration.

The special anniversary craft allowed Guests to choose one of two button designs, which could be customized with sparkly enhancements.

In addition to the anniversary button craft, there was also an anniversary edition of Disney Cruise Line Trivia, which asked challenging questions about the history of Disney Cruise Line, including theatrical productions that only lasted for several months.

In addition to fireworks on Pirate Night, Guests aboard the Disney Magic were also treated to a brief show set to the anniversary theme song “Shimmering Seas,” titled Shimmering Seas Light the Night Fireworks Show. Once again, Disney characters took the stage in their anniversary outfits to introduce the show and then stuck around for a brief dance party.

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its Silver Anniversary at Sea all summer long.