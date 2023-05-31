Photos: “Soul Cat Lounge” Aboard the Disney Magic is Full of Details from Pixar’s “Soul”

Disney Cruise Line transports Guests all over the world aboard their fleet of ships, but sometimes you don’t even need to leave port to feel like you’ve arrived somewhere else. Such is the case with the new Soul Cat Loung aboard the Disney Magic, inspired by Pixar’s Oscar-winning film Soul. Wherever the ship may be at any given time, this lounge welcomes you to Joe Gardner’s New York City.

Inspired by the Half Note Lounge in the film, the former Promenade Lounge is now themed to a New York City jazz club. If you haven’t seen Pixar’s Soul before, you might not instantly recognize any I.P. theming, but it’s there.

One of the most special nods to the film is a hat rack near the stage. If the hat and jacket look familiar, it’s because they belong to Joe Gardner.

The bar area also includes a few nods the film, including a framed photo of Joe Gardner’s idol, Dorothea Williams.

An animation maquette of 22 can also be found behind the bar.

Pixar Animation Studios always puts an incredible amount of detail in every film they make. Part of the fun of Soul Cat Lounge is that the walls are decorated with in-universe artwork from the film. Many of it was only seen for a few seconds on screen, and not prominently, so gallery walls throughout the loung allows this artwork to shine in a whole new way.

Artwork even includes framed Dorothea Williams album covers.

TVs throughout the lounge are disguised as artwork when not being used for activities, such as trivia games that are hosted in this space. The artwork on these screens cycles through a few options while you relax.

Eagle-eyed viewers may even spot a few friends from the film crossing over the astral plane to say hi. This is a fun way to keep kids entertained while adults enjoy a musical performance in the evening hours (since this lounge is open air into a hallway, it never becomes an adults-only space).

Tables, booths, and bar stools are still the primary seating offerings, but there is a new section of lounge chairs.

The Soul theming extends to the menu, which is designed to look like it’s made out of a recycled vinyl record.

Menu items include New York City staples including manhattans, martinis, and old fashioneds. The “Custom Tailoring & Alterations” option is themed to Joe’s mother’s business in the film. As a snack option, the lounge also has zeppoles, Italian-style pastries popular in the Little Italy neighborhood.

I enjoyed one of the lounge’s two mocktails, the “Lollipop Jar,” which comes with your choice of lolli (22 would approve!).

No detail is too small, with custom carpet featuring floating piano keys and silhouettes of jazz instruments.

The Disney Magic continues to grow and evolve, with the ship now celebrating ther 25th Silver Anniversary of Disney Cruise Line. The next time you set sail aboard the fleet’s original vessel, be sure to stop by the Soul Cat Lounge for a taste of NYC.