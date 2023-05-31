What is the Best Time to Visit Walt Disney World?

There are many factors that go into deciding when to plan your Disney World trip, from weather to avoiding crowds during the busiest times of the year. While there is a healthy mix of pros and cons to any month, the best months to visit Walt Disney World offer an ideal mix of lower crowd levels and seasonal events.

Below we walk you through what you can expect from each month. We recommend considering a trip, including weather, discounts, limited-time events and celebrations, crowd levels, and more to help you decide when to plan your visit to Disney World.

The below months are all selected as good times to visit.

January offers some exciting events, including the Walt Disney World marathon and the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which features music, live performance, visual art experiences, and delicious food. During the month of January, there also tend to be great Disney World discounts on packages and hotels, and the weather is a bit cooler so you don’t have to endure the Florida heat. Because January is when the holiday season is wrapping up, you can also enjoy lower crowd levels during this time (with the exception of Martin Luther King Day).

February also offers some less intense weather, lower crowd levels, and the continuation of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts through the middle of the month. You can also celebrate Valentine’s Day at Disney World in February, with a variety of themed treats available! During the slower months of the year, know that ride and entertainment refurbishments might be occurring during your visit. There are certain days to avoid in February like Presidents Day weekend and the Disney Princess Half Marathon weekend (January 11-14th) when crowds will spike.

August is a good choice for those who want to enjoy the longer summer hours of operation at Disney World while also experiencing the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which continues through November, H20 Night after-parties, and the start of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates. If you visit at the end of August when some kids are back in school, there is a chance that crowd levels will be lower. Fall discounts at Walt Disney World also begin in August, which can help you save money on your trip. However, a downside of visiting during August is that the weather can be unpleasant between the intense heat and rain, as it is the start of hurricane season.

September at Disney World features the continuation of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party, and limited-time offerings (treats, merchandise, and more) will be available in celebration of the Disney World Halloween season. Some of the best discounts of the year also tend to be offered during this month. One thing to consider is that September is during hurricane season, so there is a chance that weather and storms may impact your trip.

November is an ideal month for weather at Disney World with less rainfall and milder temperatures. If you’d like to partake in the Disney World Christmas celebrations without as much intense crowds as other months, you can experience the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, and the continuation of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival through mid-November. Be sure to avoid a few dates in November, including Veteran’s Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend, as crowd levels tend to spike during these times.

Naturally, holiday and three-day weekends tend to be the most crowded at Disney World, with Spring Break, Thanksgiving Week, and Christmas week also drawing in larger crowds. Every family’s considerations for their Walt Disney World trip are different: those who are not fans of weather may base their trip around when the mildest temperatures are, while others might prioritize the limited time celebrations that occur throughout the year. The first step in your planning is determining what your priorities are and what is the best fit for your party, as each month mentioned above has incredible offerings!

Read our full guide on When to Visit Walt Disney World for all of our tips and considerations for when to plan your trip.

