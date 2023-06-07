Agrabah Café Reopens at Disneyland Paris

After a few months of refurbishment, the Agrabah Café has reopened at Disneyland Paris on June 3rd. Disney took advantage of the opportunity to highlight the expertise of Noura, a specialist maker of Middle Eastern delicacies which supplies the restaurant every day.

Agrabah Café can be found in the enchanting maze of an ancient Arabian bazaar at the gates of Adventureland.

Since June 3rd, Disneyland Paris guests can once again enjoy all kinds of Middle Eastern specialties at the restaurant.

The resort has been working with caterer Noura – located in Noisy le Grand, about 20 minutes away – for over fifteen years to delight guests’ taste buds.

Noura, which proudly makes all its products the artisanal way, is a family business founded in 1989 by the father of the current manager, Walid Bou Antoun.

The collaboration between Noura and Disneyland Paris is part of the resort’s engagement to choose local, artisanal suppliers.

The objective was to identify a specialist producer of Middle Eastern delicacies capable of making the iconic restaurant an even more immersive experience, inviting guests right into the world of Aladdin.

As Middle Eastern pastry-making is a skill passed down from one generation to the next, Noura’s teams make it a point of honor to make everything themselves like the hand-rolled phyllo pastry or the date maamouls molded in a wooden mold.

But the collaboration with Noura isn’t limited to desserts. The savory specialties are also widely praised by guests who eat at Agrabah Café.

The restaurants menu also includes rikakats, classic Lebanese mezzes made up of hand-rolled Brik pastry and fresh cheese with a mixture of parsley, mint and onion.

Noura’s products are prepared and delivered daily to meet demand from the Agrabah Café kitchens. This ensures the quality and freshness are perfect and avoids food waste, while the most niche products, such as sesame cream, spices, rose water and orange blossom, are imported from Lebanon to guarantee quality.