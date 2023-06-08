Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 158: Young Jedi Adventures with Jamaal Avery Jr. and Alex Reif

Date: June 8th, 2023 (recorded June 6th, interview recorded May 16th)

Listen

Topics

Laughing Place correspondent Alex Reif joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the new Disney+ / Disney Junior animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures from Lucasfilm Animation. Plus, voice actor Jamaal Avery Jr. stops by to talk about his role as young Jedi Kai Brightstar on the show.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify