7 Walt Disney World Mistakes to Avoid On Your Trip

Navigating the ins and outs of Walt Disney World can be an intimidating experience for any guest, and it’s easy to make some mistakes that can put a damper on the magic of your experience. Our tips will be helpful whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned parkgoer, so read on to find out the biggest Walt Disney World mistakes and how to avoid them. Be sure to watch out for these during your next visit to the parks!

1) Sleeping in is very tempting after you’ve had a long day of travel or fun at the parks, but this is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. The morning hours at Walt Disney World are extremely valuable, especially if you are there for Rope Drop, right when the parks open for the day. You can experience popular attractions with shorter wait times and sometimes even walk straight onto some of your favorite attractions! Don’t miss this opportunity to catch rides before their line builds up in the afternoon by sleeping in.

2) It’s easy to forget to plan for travel time during your trip, and many guests underestimate the size of Walt Disney World. You’ll be spending a lot of time on the monorail, Skyliner, buses, boats, and more as you go back and forth between the parks and your hotel. Especially if you plan on arriving at Rope Drop, make sure you leave extra early to account for the time it will take to travel to the parks in case there are delays, and have a plan in place for transportation. You can also consider taking Lyft or Uber at Disney World for time-saving when there isn’t a direct Disney transportation option.

3) Not making advance dining reservations can result in a very disappointing experience when it comes time to eat at the parks, as several iconic locations are incredibly popular and book up far in advance. Don’t rely on walk-ups–if you have a certain dining experience in mind, make sure you secure spots for your party in advance. That way, you won’t have to worry about finding somewhere to eat on the spot and you’ll have something to look forward to on the day of your reservation. If you do find yourself late to the game for dining reservations, try our hacks for last-minute reservations at Disney World.

4) While it’s tempting to choose fashion over comfort for your day at the parks, keep in mind that it will be a long day of walking around, so you want to make sure you don’t wear anything that will make you uncomfortable and distract from the magic. When packing for Disney World, choose shoes with solid arch support, make sure your clothing is made of comfortable fabric, and remember to bring extra layers for when the weather fluctuates.

5) Many guests will not take an afternoon break, underestimating its power to help you recharge and refresh for the second half of the day. The Florida weather can get intense, whether that’s due to heat or rain, so don’t be afraid to take a pause in the afternoon when lines are often the longest. That way, everyone in your party will be able to truly enjoy the experience of the parks without feeling exhausted or cranky.

6) It’s very easy to become overwhelmed by long lines and crowds, especially during the busier seasons at Walt Disney World. You can always plan your trip around when crowd levels are the lowest, but if visiting during a busy season is unavoidable, don’t fall victim to standing in long lines–make sure to utilize Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lanes to bypass these, try Single Rider, and take advantage of the morning hours to fit in all your favorite rides before it gets busier.

7) Underplanning and overplanning your trip can both be equally big mistakes for your Walt Disney World visit. On the one hand, you don’t want to show up and become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of things to do, between shows, rides, dining, and more. Make sure to look at the new and current rides & attractions at Disney World ahead of time to see what excites you and what everyone in your party is tall enough to ride, and don’t forget to come prepared with a bag of everything you might need for your day. On the other hand, don’t overplan every single hour of your trip–leave some room for spontaneity and know you can always break away from your plan if something more interesting comes up. Remember that you are at Walt Disney World to have fun, and there is no “right” or “wrong” way to do that!

Watch out for these mistakes at Walt Disney World and take measures to avoid them for a smooth, hassle-free trip. With a bit of planning, you’ll be able to make the absolute most of your Walt Disney World experience!

