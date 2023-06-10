Bring the Spider-Verse Home with BoxLunch Exclusive Apparel

Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters last weekend, taking the top spot at the box office. I finally got to see the film, and thanks to BoxLunch, I did it in style. Their new collection of Across the Spider-Verse apparel is the perfect way to extend your love of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, and an entire team of Spider-People beyond the big screen or pages from Marvel Comics.

I stayed warm in BoxLunch’s exclusive Spider-Man Miles Morales Color Blocked Bomber Jacket. The sleeves are red (insert bleeding armpit joke here), and the left sleeve features a Miles Morales patch. An embroidered spider swings from Spider-Man’s name on the chest, with the hyphen crossing over the snap-together seam. The jacket retails for $79.90.

Under the jacket, I wore the Spider-Man Miles Morales Soccer Jersey, another BoxLunch exclusive item you won’t find anywhere else. The black jersey includes red lines, with embroidery on the front and back.

The back of the jersey says Morales and has the number 11 (Miles Morales debuted in Marvel’s Ultimate Fallout #4 in 2011). This jersey retails for $44.90.

Summer may be here, but it gets chilly at night. I feel like I made a statement in this Spider-Man Miles Morales Panel Crewneck. The two-tone sweatshirt has Miles Morales’ signature under the embroidered Spider. It reads, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Brooklyn, NY.” Like the other two items, the only place to find it is at BoxLunch, where it retails for $54.90.

You’ll find all three of these items, plus a multiverse of other cool Spider-Man items, on BoxLunch.com. They’re currently offering free shipping off orders of $75 or more. Frequent shoppers can also save by redeeming BoxLunch Money earned on previous purchases. And you can feel good knowing that BoxLunch gives back by donating a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent.

