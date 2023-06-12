Book Review: “Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook” from Insight Editions

Whether you’re trying to spice up your meals this summer or just want to feed your ohana something fun, Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook from Insight Editions is here to save the day. It contains 48 recipes inspired by the islands of Hawai’i, many of them traditional, but also quite a few with a galactic twist. Inspired by the story of the classic animated film, Stitch’s wacky attitude finds its way into many of the recipes.

The cookbook is split into five sections, which mirror your typical cookbook, but with a Hawai’ian spin. Appetizers become “Cosmic Pūpūs,” sides become “Multi-Galactic Pūpūs,” and drinks become “Sips in Paradise” (the other two chapters are self-explanatory – “Main Island Dishes” and “Decadent Desserts”). An example of how Hawai’ian traditions are married with outer space is Deep Fried Masubi, a unique twist on the Spam classic, and Experimental Sweet and Savory Bao Buns.

You may recall that there were a few food scenes in Lilo & Stitch, and those dishes have found their way into the cookbook. Lilo fed Pudge the fish one of Elvis’ favorite foods, a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich. At the luau, people were seen eating Laulau, which is where Stitch also scarfed down two whole slices of Pa’ina Haupia Cake (before regurgitating them). Lilo enjoyed a Luku’s Shaved Ice (Stitch put his on the head of a passing dog). And during the photo epilogue, Lilo’s birthday is celebrated with a giant Guava Celebration Cake. That epilogue also inspired a Christmas recipe, Mahalo Hasagawa Matcha Brownies.

The layout of the cookbook is also inspired by the end credit photos, which appear to be taped onto the pages, just like in the film. Crafted by Lilo and Stitch, the duo has put themed stickers in blank spaces. And while most of the pages are white, each chapter has a gradient color that appears in the bottom corner that makes it easy to jump to a section quickly. Most of the dishes also feature a full-page view of the serving suggestion, which also offers suggestions for pairing dishes with sides, appetizers, and drinks.

The fun of Lilo & Stitch comes to the kitchen with Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook. Written by Tim Rita, who also provides a helpful introduction, glossary of Hawai’ian terms, and helpful tips for obtaining or preparing ingredients, it’s easy to assemble the perfect Stitch-themed movie night or party with this new release.

