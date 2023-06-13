Tribeca Festival 2023: “Stan Lee” is a Beautiful and Comprehensive Look at the Life and Work of the Comic Legend

In the course of history, there have been a few names that are synonymous with their work in their respective industry. Walt Disney of course comes to mind as one. But in the world of comics, there has never been and there will likely never be a name as big a Stan Lee, and we get an amazing look at his life in the new documentary coming to Disney+.

When you think of artists that have pushed the art of comic books forward, you think of Stan Lee. When the Marvel Comics visionary passed away in November 2018, he left behind a storied legacy and some of the most iconic characters of popular culture. He also left behind a trove of personal footage and recorded recollections of his career that were never seen by the public. Until now, that is.

The new documentary, simply titled Stan Lee, is unique in that it doesn’t lean on a narrator to tell the story of the late Marvel Comics legend. Instead, it features Lee telling the story himself, which gives the doc a weight and a beauty that allows the audience to feel as though he is in the room with them, telling them all about his life. No one can tell a story like Stan Lee, so why not go to the man himself? For a documentary that features so many crowded workplaces and large crowds of fans, it’s truly an accomplishment to feel so wonderfully intimate.

It’s also an accomplishment how incredibly comprehensive this new documentary is. In order to have Stan tell his own story, seemingly no stone was left unturned as the doc features television and radio interviews, archived footage and just about any media featuring Lee you could imagine. It is also comprehensive in the sense that it can teach everything to you want to know about the most beloved Marvel characters and how they were introduced to the world.

Also, thanks to the man that Stan Lee was, this documentary is very inspirational. It may not be as entertaining as the next big Marvel film, but you can still come out of it feeling like you’re ready to take on the world. Seeing his rise from a “gopher” at Timely Comics to the publisher of Marvel is all the motivation you can have to chase your dreams, whatever they may be.

Another element of this documentary that really helps with the all around vibe is the score. Composers Scott Michael Smith and Michael Dean Parsons created some excellent music that accompanied the story to beautifully and further make the audience feel as though they are in the room with Stan. The sort of paper model transitions between the story, accompanied by this music create some of the most amazing parts of the entire documentary.

Overall, Stan Lee is an absolute must-watch for Marvel fans and a very interesting and inspirational new documentary for everyone else. Hearing so much from Lee in this doc really makes it feel as though he is still around and still telling his stories. It’s a great resource for anyone who wants to learn more about Marvel and a beautiful look at one of the greatest creative minds to ever grace the comic industry.

Stan Lee will debut Friday, June 16th on Disney+.

