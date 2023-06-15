Photos: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Premiere Brings Cast and Creators of Beloved Franchise to Hollywood

Yesterday evening I had the pleasure of attending the premiere of Lucasfilm’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and below are some of the photos I took during the experience.

As I arrived and began to walk down the path adjacent to the red carpet, the very first thing I happened to see was the movie’s star Harrison Ford arriving with his wife Callista Flockheart. They waved to fans, posed for photos in front of the giant Dial of Destiny display, and I even got to see Ford doing his famous one-finger point up close and personal.

Then I made my way down to the far end of the carpet, where the Disney events team had set up a nice-looking display of the costumes from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which included the ones worn by Harrison Ford as the title character, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, and Mads Mikkelsen as Jurgen Voller.

Near the costumes were several of the props used in the film, like the Dial of Destiny itself, the watch Harrison Ford wore in the film, and Indiana Jones’s famous fedora.

The last celebrity I saw before I made my way into the theater was none other than Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four Indiana Jones films but decided to step aside for this one, acting as executive producer.

Once everyone was settled into the Dolby Theatre auditorium, the filmmakers (producers Simon Emanuel, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, executive producers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, and director James Mangold) came out on stage to introduce cast members Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Agent Mason), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Helena Shaw), Mads Mikkelsen (Jurgen Voller), Toby Jones (Basil Shaw), Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood), and John Rhys-Davies (Sallah).

But before the cast and crew exited the stage and signaled for the movie to begin rolling, they had one final surprise in store for us, the maestro John Williams himself, conducting a full orchestra and performing two new tracks from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, plus the classic “Raiders March” to wrap things up.

Then it was time to sit and enjoy the film, which general audiences can experience in theaters in just a couple weeks. Here’s a brief clip of the John Williams performance from last night:

Here’s a clip from the John Williams orchestral performance at the #IndianaJonesAndTheDialOfDestiny premiere last night in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/4SxHZkqCec — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 15, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, June 30th.