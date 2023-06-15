Video / Photos: Pixar’s “Elemental” Opens at El Capitan Theatre with “H2Whoah” Live Show, Photo Ops, More

Earlier this evening at the Disney-run El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Pixar’s Elemental was featured in an Opening Night Fan Event that drew Southern California animation fans and families to the famous Hollywood movie house.

While El Capitan is always the best place in Los Angeles to see the latest Disney release in the theater, the very unique highlight this time around is definitely the “H2Whoah Show!” live performance that takes place before every screening, combining a DJ with acrobatics and dancing. Check out our full video of the performance below.

Watch "H2Whoah Show!" live performance for Pixar's "Elemental" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood:

Arriving at the historic El Capitan, guests will find the theater entrance and its marquee decked out with the poster and key art for Pixar’s Elemental.

Then, once inside the theater’s lobby, there are numerous Elemental standees and fun photo ops for guests to participate in or have their pictures taken with, placing them within the memorably colorful world of the movie.

Over at the concession stand, attendees can grab an extremely cool two-sided, light-up Elemental sipper depicting the lead characters of Ember and Wade, while kids’ packs with various character toppers are also available. These items were also on display in a glass case outside the theater.

Inside the El Capitan’s auditorium itself, the theater’s in-house organist Rob Richards entertains guests before the movie starts, and the walls are lit up with projection effects while the opera boxes house crystal displays reflecting one particular scene from the film.

As you exit the El Capitan, you may want to swing through the adjacent Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, which offers an array of merchandise and collectibles from Pixar’s Elemental.

In addition to their admission tickets, attendees of this evening’s Opening Night Fan Event received a bucket of popcorn, a soft drink of their choice, and a keepsake miniature Elemental basketball hoop and ball.

I know I say this every time a new Disney movie opens, but I can’t recommend any theater in Southern California more than I do El Capitan. Their presentation is top notch and the extras that guests receive and experience there simply can’t be beat for Disney fans.

Pixar’s Elemental runs from now through Monday, June 26th at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. There is also one more Fan Event scheduled for tomorrow night, Friday June 16th. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.