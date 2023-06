Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 159: Collecting Indiana Jones with Alex Arnold

Date: June 15th, 2023 (recorded June 8th)

Indiana Jones superfan and social media influencer Alex Arnold joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs to discuss the Indy merchandise event they both attended, plus talk about Alex’s collection and passion for the franchise.

